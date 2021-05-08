Latest News

DOH to file for Sinopharm vaccine’s emergency use clearance

The Department of Health wants to seek emergency use clearance (EUA) for the Sinopharm vaccine so they won’t need to return the 1,000 doses of this vaccine donated by China, said Secretary Francisco Duque II on Saturday.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte got the Sinopharm shot last Monday which received backlash.

The Palace said the dose given to the President was covered by the compassionate use permit for 1,000 doses approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the Presidential Security Group.

Following the jab gaffe, the President had to apologize for taking the vaccine still for an EAU application.

“We are sorry. You are right,” said Duterte.

“Don’t follow my footsteps,” he furthered adding that he had already informed the Chinese government to take back the donated vaccine doses.

