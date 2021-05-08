Carpio warns: ‘We will have 12-14 hrs daily brownouts in 3 years without Reed Bank’

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio warned that the Philippines might experience major power outages daily if the government won’t secure the Reed Bank, which is said to contain most of the oil and natural gas in the West Philippine Sea, from Chinese incursions.

Carpio asserted that the oil reserve of Malampaya is depleting fast and the disputed territory could be the only hope to augment it.

“Iyong Malampaya supplies 40 percent of the energy requirement of Luzon, e mauubos na ang gas sa Malampaya in three years,” he said in an interview on Teleradyo.

“Dapat maumpisahan na natin ang development ng Reed Bank para substitute sa Malampaya. Otherwise, we will have 12-14 hours of daily brownouts pag huminto ang gas supply ng Malampaya.”

The former supreme court justice was recently challenged by President Rodrigo Duterte for a debate on the issues surrounding the West Philippine Sea.

When Carpio accepted the challenge, Duterte backed out and appointed his spokesperson instead to do the debate.

The President was supposedly dissuaded by the Cabinet as well as senators Tito Sotto and Koko Pimentel.

“Siya ang humamon, tinanggap ko yung hamon para lahat ng tao can understand kung ano ang issue sa West Philippine Sea,” Carpio said.

“Maganda sanang okasyon iyon para we will all be educated kaya lang umatras siya. Hindi naman ako ang humamon, siya naman,” he added.

“Privilege niya iyon, kung gusto niyang umatras, umatras siya.”

The President earlier accused Carpio and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario of being involved in the withdrawal of Philippine ships from Scarborough Shoal during the Aquino administration.

The two were part of the team that pushed the Philippines’ arbitration case against China over its incursions into the country’s exclusive economic zone.

This eventually led to the country’s historic victory against China when the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, Netherlands in July 2016 said “there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources, in excess of the rights provided for by the Convention, within the sea areas falling within the ‘9-dash line.'”