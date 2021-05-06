Latest NewsTFT News

‘Walang mahirap o mayaman’: ₱2,000 ‘ayuda’ for every Pinoy proposed under Bayanihan 3

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Filipinos may receive a Php2,000 ‘ayuda’ or cash aid if the proposed PHP405.6-billion Bayanihan 3 will be signed into law.

Proponents said the measure contains Php216-billion all-inclusive cash aid that will cover all sectors and age groups, and will be given in two tranches.

“Everyone’s affected by this pandemic – poor Filipinos, rich Filipinos, and especially those in the middle class who were not covered by previous ayuda… So this ayuda will be for everybody,” AAMBIS-OWA party-list representative Sharon Garin said on Tuesday.

Garin told One News the measure seeks to improve existing social services, such as financial support for displaced workers and families affected by strict lockdowns.

Marikina congresswoman Stella Quimbo said the bill will address the loopholes in the distribution of the social amelioration program (SAP).

“There were so many complaints on the distribution (SAP programs), so it’s better to err in over inclusion rather than over exclusion,” Quimbo underscored, adding that the rich can opt to waive their ‘ayuda’.

Garin said the funding will be sourced through borrowings or provisional advances from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas worth PHP294.8 billion, increased dividends from government-owned and controlled corporations amounting to PHP78 billion.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man jailed for setting Ajman house on fire

2 hours ago

Woman jumps on funeral pyre of father who died of COVID-19

2 hours ago

India reports 412,000 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs to arrive this May – Galvez

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button