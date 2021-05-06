Latest News

Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs to arrive this May – Galvez

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca from COVAX facility is expected to arrive in the Philippines this May, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Galvez said 1-2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines and 1.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccines would be delivered in the country this month.

“Maganda po ‘yung magiging volumes natin this coming May. ‘Yung COVAX po, mukhang makakapagdeliver ng Pfizer at AstraZeneca,” Galvez said in a pre-recorded meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“More or less one million or two million from AstraZeneca,” he added.

With the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines, Galvez said those who already received their first dose need not worry about their second dose.

Meanwhile, Pfizer COVID-19 jabs will finally arrive in the country according to Galvez, with an initial 193,000 doses delivered by May 11.

“We had good negotiations with Pfizer. There was an assurance 1.3 million doses will arrive in May,” Galvez said.

The vaccine czar said areas with high COVID-19 cases will be prioritized in the vaccine rollout.

