Man jailed for setting Ajman house on fire

Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a man to three months in jail and was ordered to pay a fine of AED5,000 after he was found guilty of setting his neighbour’s house on fire.

The 34-year-old man admitted to the crime. He said he was annoyed with the constant hammering noise coming from the woman’s flat.

He said he already filed nine complaints due to the noise and disturbance before the incident.

Court records showed that the man filled soda bottles with petrol and cotton wools. He then lit them and threw them on the neighbour’s balcony.

Police arrested him in his flat where bottles of petrol were found.

