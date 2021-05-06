India reports 412,000 new COVID-19 infections

India hit another record high of COVID-19 infections after its health ministry logged 412,262 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country’s healthcare system is at a very critical level after the second wave of infections pushed the country’s total coronavirus cases to over 21 million.

India also recorded its highest daily death toll, with 3,980 fatalities pushing the death toll to 230,168.

However, local media reports suggest that the death rate is being underreported.

The subcontinent’s Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre

K. Vijay Raghavan warned a third wave of infections is ‘inevitable’ adding that health authorities should be prepared for it.

A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves,” he said.

The country’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said the UK variant is more dominant in north India, while the new Indian variant known as B.1.617 was found to be more prevalent in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.