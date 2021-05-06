Baby of deceased UAE-based Pinay discharged from hospital after well-wishers pay AED140,000 bill

The baby of a UAE-based Filipina worker who died after giving birth has already been discharged from the hospital after some generous well-wishers paid for her hospital bill amounting to AED140,000.

Her mother named Florissa was seven months pregnant when she contracted COVID-19. When Florissa’s condition worsened, the doctors decided to do a caesarean surgery to save her baby.

In a report by the National, the baby was born prematurely and remained in the hospital for a few weeks at the Zulekha Hospital.

She was under 24-hour supervision in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

For the baby’s father named Jeremy, it’s a bittersweet homecoming because his wife is no longer with them. He is looking forward to flying his baby to the Philippines after 6-8 months.

The public can directly hospital bills since raising money without agreement with a government charity is not allowed.