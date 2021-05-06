54 illegal domestic workers arrested in Dubai during Ramadan

Dubai Police’s intensified crackdown on illegal domestic workers in the emirate has resulted in the arrest of 54 illegal domestic workers during Ramadan.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Department of Infiltrators at Dubai Police, said the arrested domestic workers comprised of different nationalities.

He reminded the public that hiring such workers poses a serious risk. “Illegal domestic workers can pose a security risk to society and those dealing with them. They seek jobs at different households and get paid hourly so they make a lot of money in a short period of time,” Ali Salem said.

He added that illegal domestic workers were often involved in theft incidents.

Hiring illegal workers has a fine between AED50,000 and AED5 million.

Last April, a total of 17 runaway domestic workers were arrested after absconding with their employers in the emirate.