Saudi announces 11 days of Eid break

Saudi Arabia has announced the public and private sector holidays for Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said the Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector will start on May 7 and end on May 17.

RELATED STORY: Long weekend next week as UAE announces five-day Eid Al Fitr holidays

Meanwhile, the holiday for the private sector will begin on May 12 and will last for four days.

Eid Al-Fitr follows a sighting of the crescent moon, and marks the end to the dawn-to-dusk fasting during the holy month.

READ ON: Health experts advise public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols on Eid holidays

The Kingdom has urged the shops and commercial centers to adhere to health protocols since the days leading up to the Eid Al-Fitr holidays are considered as the peak of shopping.

Operating hours of shopping centers have been extended to 24 hours to avoid crowding at peak hours in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. (RA)

