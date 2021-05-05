Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Oman suspends travel to Philippines, Egypt

Oman has announced that it will suspend travel from the Philippines and Egypt from May 7 until further notice.

According to Oman News Agency, the Supreme Committee said the decisions were made due to the global surge of infections by the new strains of coronavirus which are linked to traveling and the subsequent increase of similar cases in the sultanate.

The Middle East country also extended a travel ban for several countries, including Lebanon, Sudan, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, the UK, Ethiopia, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan until further notice.

Travelers who have transited any of these countries in the 14 days prior to their trip to Oman will also be denied entry.

Exempted from the travel ban are diplomats, residents and health workers and their families.

The sultanate’s land borders are also closed until further notice while Oman’s air and sea borders will remain open. The closure does not apply to commercial truck traffic. (RA)

