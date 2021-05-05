Netizens slam Pinoy restaurateur for saying Filipino food is “very bad”

A Filipino-Norwegian drew backlash on social media over his negative remarks on Filipino food on Norwegian TV show.

Jonathan Romano, a restaurateur and judge on MasterChef Norway, frankly said that Filipino food is “very bad” when he was asked about his Filipino food by his fellow chef judges.

Nordic Pinoy posted a clip of the show which was aired last April 26.

It’s very bad food. In the eyes of a chef, there is no food art in my eyes, unfortunately. Lots of deep-fried, lots of fried-to-death stuff like casserole dishes if you can put it that way,” he said as translated by Nordic Pinoy.

RELATED STORY: Angel Locsin slams DepEd statement on ‘body shaming’ text

His comments earned the ire of Pinoy netizens and fellow Filipino chefs who called him out online.

Food historian Ige Ramos said he finds Romano’s remark as “insensitive, offensive, and humiliating to the people you left behind.”

Filipino chef Sharwin Tee called the chef’s tasteless comment tremendously uninformed and idiotic.

Tee furthered that Filipino food is so diverse that even Filipino chefs themselves don’t know everything.

“We have to be very careful when describing #Filipino food to foreigners because they might take your answer & consider it the only definition, even if you’re not a food expert,” he said in a tweet.

Romano has issued an apology for bad-mouthing Filipino food .

“I apologize for the words that came out on my TV appearance lately. Everything came out of context and I am so sorry. I am an educated chef with long experience and was just giving my subjective opinion,” he said.

READ ON: Angel Locsin apologizes, vows to help balut vendor’s family who died while waiting in line

“It was a general point that was left out and that was more about refined, finesse, and taste repertoire,” Romano added.

The bad-mouthing of Filipino cuisine has reached the Philippine Embassy in Norwegian which was quick to issue a statement addressing the issue.

“Whoever says Philippine cuisine is ‘darlig mat’ (very bad) should definitely visit the Philippines to discover and rediscover the richness, freshness, and regional variety of Filipino food,” the Philippine Embassy in Norway said in a Facebook post.

“Filipino food also reflects the sharing attitude and generosity of Filipinos. You can never leave a Filipino home without being invited to share a meal,” the embassy added. (RA)