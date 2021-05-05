Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 12kg of marijuana hidden in breakfast cereal bags in Dubai

Authorities busted an Asian traveler who attempted to smuggle 12kg of marijuana hidden in breakfast cereal bags at Dubai airport.

Dubai Customs inspectors checked the luggage of the traveler after noticing the suspicious cereal bags inside, Emarat Al-Youm reported.

Upon checking, they found out that one of the bags were filled with marijuana wrapped in tin foil.

Inspectors seized 11 kilos and 940 grams of marijuana from the traveler who admitted that the bag belongs to him.

The man was then referred to the Dubai Police anti-narcotics department.

Dubai Customs said it relies on its highly trained experts and modern devices in thwarting attempts to smuggle drugs in various methods into the emirate.

Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs Ibrahim Al Kamali said, “Dubai Customs has strengthened its efforts to address the dangers of smuggling drugs of all kinds, and to form a wall against smuggling attempts through its various customs outlets, and through our reliance on our qualified and trained experts.” (RA)

