Duterte names Eleazar as next PNP chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has named Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as the 26th chief of the Philippine National Police, Malacañang confirmed on Wednesday.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed that President Duterte has just approved the appointment of Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar as the next chief of the Philippine National Police.

“Through a Napolcom resolution, Eleazar was recommended to be the next PNP chief based on seniority, merit, service reputation, and competence to lead the police force,” Año said.

“I expect Lt. Gen. Eleazar to lead the PNP organization to greater heights amidst the pandemic during these challenging times,” he said.

Eleazar, who belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Hinirang Class of 1987, will replace General Debold Sinas who will retire from his post on May 8.

Eleazar served the second highest post in the PNP as the deputy chief for administration.

He previously served various positions in PNP including chief of the National Capital Region Police Office and commander of the Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield which tasked to police COVID-19 quarantine violators.

Eleazar is the sixth PNP chief to serve under the Duterte administration.

He will only serve for six months as he is set to retire on November 13.

Duterte can still name his seventh PNP chief before his term ends on June 30, 2022. (RA)