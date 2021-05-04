UAE announces Eid Al Fitr Holidays for 2021

Employees in the UAE’s federal government sector can get up to five days off next week.

The Federal Authority of Government Human Resources announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday break will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

This means that if Ramadan will last for only 29 days, the break will be from Tuesday to Friday, May 11 to May 14.

However, if Ramadan will extend to 30 days depending on moon sighting, the holidays will extend to five days, until May 15, Saturday.

