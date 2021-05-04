Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE announces Eid Al Fitr Holidays for 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Employees in the UAE’s federal government sector can get up to five days off next week.

The Federal Authority of Government Human Resources announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday break will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

RELATED STORY: Health experts advise public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols on Eid holidays

This means that if Ramadan will last for only 29 days, the break will be from Tuesday to Friday, May 11 to May 14.

However, if Ramadan will extend to 30 days depending on moon sighting, the holidays will extend to five days, until May 15, Saturday.

READ ON: Fireworks display at Yas Island set to light up Eid al-Fitr

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Grand Mosque gives 15,000 iftar meals daily during Ramadan

3 hours ago

Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad

3 hours ago

More cases with COVID-19 variants found in PH – DOH

3 hours ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: 1,699 new cases in UAE, total now at 527,266

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button