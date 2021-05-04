PH records 5,683 new COVID-19 infections, 21 labs not reporting – DOH

The Department of Health has recorded 5,683 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing the total nationwide tally to 1,067,892.

21 labs were not able to report on Tuesday leading to a low number of coronavirus cases.

66,060 are active cases or people who are currently infected with the virus.

The current death toll is now at 17,622. Meanwhile, the total recoveries rose to 984,210.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that the catastrophic coronavirus surge in India could also happen in the Philippines.

“Kapag hindi tayo sumunod doon sa ating minimum public health standard [and] if we do not intensify our COVID-19 pandemic response, like what has happened in India and also in some other countries where the second or third waves are being experienced, that’s a big possibility,” Duque said in an interview.

Duque was responding to questions on the fears of some experts that the country could also experience what happened in India which is currently battling a double mutant COVID-19 variant.

“This is a lesson we all have to learn from what’s happening in other countries, we cannot dig our heads into the sand and make it appear that we’re doing OK all the time. There’s always ways of doing things better. It’s very dynamic, every day you have to read, every day you have to watch out for what’s happening,” Duque said. (TDT)