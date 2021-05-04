Palace says Locsin apologized to Chinese envoy over expletive-laden tweet

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has apologized to China’s envoy to Manila Huang Xilian over his undiplomatic tweet against China, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Locsin in a tweet told China to “Get the f*ck out” of West Philippine Sea as China continues its incursions in the disputed waters.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Locsin informed him that he personally apologized to the Chinese envoy.

Kami ay nagkausap ni Secretary Locsin at pinaalam niya sa akin na personal siyang nag-apologize sa Chinese ambassador at ang mga nabanggit niya na salita ay dahil lang sa mga bagay bagay naging dahilan para uminit ang kanyang ulo, Roque said in a press briefing.

The palace spokesperson added that President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an order leaving the swearing to him.

He steressed that there is no room for cursing in diplomacy adding that it was Locsin’s remark is not the Philippines’ official policy in dealing with China.

“Ang mensahe ng Presidente, sa larangan ng diplomasya, walang lugar ang pagmumura,” he said.

“Ang sabi po ng mensahe ng Presidente sa lahat ng miyembro ng kanyang gabinete, ang Presidente lang ang pwede magmura, walang pwedeng gumaya sa kanya,” he said.

Duterte earlier said the Philippines owe debt to China for its donations in the country’s COVID-19 response. (RA)