Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad

Kuwaiti citizens who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel starting May 22.

The announcement was made by the information ministry on Monday, citing a decision by Kuwait’s cabinet.

RELATED STORY: Kuwait suspends commercial flights to India following surge in COVID-19 cases

In a report on Reuters, the ban does not include people in age groups ineligible to receive vaccinations.

The statement also said that non-Kuwaiti residents are still not allowed to enter Kuwait.

Coronavirus cases in Kuwait are increasing with an average 1,300 and 1,500 a day.

READ ON: Murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan triggers public uproar

Kuwait has registered more than 276,500 coronavirus cases in total.

The Gulf state also suspended trips from India due to the catastrophic coronavirus surge there. (TDT)