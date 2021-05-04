Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad

Staff Report

Kuwaiti citizens who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel starting May 22.

The announcement was made by the information ministry on Monday, citing a decision by Kuwait’s cabinet.

In a report on Reuters, the ban does not include people in age groups ineligible to receive vaccinations.

The statement also said that non-Kuwaiti residents are still not allowed to enter Kuwait.

Coronavirus cases in Kuwait are increasing with an average 1,300 and 1,500 a day.

Kuwait has registered more than 276,500 coronavirus cases in total.

The Gulf state also suspended trips from India due to the catastrophic coronavirus surge there. (TDT)

