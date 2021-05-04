Grand Mosque gives 15,000 iftar meals daily during Ramadan

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in collaboration with the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotels has been giving 15,000 iftar meals daily.

The meals were being distributed to workers in Abu Dhabi since the start of Ramadan.

All iftar meals are being prepared by a team of 90 chefs and 145 workers.

They work round the clock and in shifts to prepare thousands of meals during Ramadan, as per reports from Khaleej Times

The meals are sent out to workers of various companies at different labour camps spread across Abu Dhabi.

Iftar meals are being prepared by following the highest standards of food hygiene and safety.

Trucks will deliver the food equipped and certified by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture & Food Safety Authority.

“The efforts of the Centre, in coordination with the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel, to offer charitable and humanitarian initiatives that promote human understanding among members of society of different cultures, is a reflection of values established by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said.

“This initiative by the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel promote the values of coexistence and tolerance, through the preparation and delivery of iftar meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan, in direct cooperation and coordination with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, to people of different cultures in a number of labour sites located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel added.