Woman crashes into shop after losing control of speeding vehicle

A 38-year-old Asian woman has crashed into a commercial store at Al Zahra Street in Sharjah and damaged the store’s glass door.

The woman had been overspeeding which led her to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into the shop but no injuries have been reported due to the incident.

The glass door, along with some of the store’s shelves containing plastic goods were damaged.

Captain Saud Al Shaibah, Director of Awareness Department at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police reminded the public not to violate laws on over-speeding and avoid distractions while driving.

The police recently launched a year-long electronic traffic awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Don’t lose your focus on the road’.

Authorities reported 85 accidents from January to March in relation to distracted driving. (TDT)