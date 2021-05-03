Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman crashes into shop after losing control of speeding vehicle

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A 38-year-old Asian woman has crashed into a commercial store at Al Zahra Street in Sharjah and damaged the store’s glass door.

The woman had been overspeeding which led her to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into the shop but no injuries have been reported due to the incident.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police nab young man for reckless driving, disobeying police orders

The glass door, along with some of the store’s shelves containing plastic goods were damaged.

Captain Saud Al Shaibah, Director of Awareness Department at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police reminded the public not to violate laws on over-speeding and avoid distractions while driving.

READ ON: Duo jailed, fined Dhs100,000 for reckless driving just for social media posts

The police recently launched a year-long electronic traffic awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Don’t lose your focus on the road’.

Authorities reported 85 accidents from January to March in relation to distracted driving. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: Duterte receives Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine shot

55 mins ago
arm covid-19 vaccine uae dubai

PH hopes Hong Kong will not single out OFWs in mandatory COVID-19 vaccination plan

2 hours ago

Health experts advise public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols on Eid holidays

2 hours ago

Pacquiao on Duterte’s stance on West PH Sea: “Nakukulangan ako”

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button