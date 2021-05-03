PH records 7,255 new COVID-19 infections – DOH

The Department of Health has recorded 7,255 new coronavirus cases on Monday, increasing the total nationwide tally to 1,062,225.

69,466 are active cases, 94.7% are mild cases, 1.8% are asymptomatic, 1.1% are in critical condition, 1.4% are severe cases, and 0.94% are experiencing moderate symptoms.

The current death toll is now at 17,525 after 94 deaths were recorded.

9,124 people have recovered from the virus increasing the total recoveries to 975,234. The DOH added that 13 duplicates were removed from the total case count, wherein nine are recoveries.

All laboratories were operational on May 1 but 15 laboratories were not able to submit their data on time.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that the catastrophic coronavirus surge in India could also happen in the Philippines.

“Kapag hindi tayo sumunod doon sa ating minimum public health standard [and] if we do not intensify our COVID-19 pandemic response, like what has happened in India and also in some other countries where the second or third waves are being experienced, that’s a big possibility,” Duque said in an interview.

Duque was reponding to questions on the fears of some experts that the country could also experience what happened in India which is currently battling a double mutant COVID-19 variant.

“This is a lesson we all have to learn from what’s happening in other countries, we cannot dig our heads into the sand and make it appear that we’re doing OK all the time. There’s always ways of doing things better. It’s very dynamic, every day you have to read, every day you have to watch out for what’s happening,” Duque said. (TDT)