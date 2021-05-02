Seven-man gang stand trial for assault, robbing Dh125,000 from bank customer

Seven members of an African gang will stand trial for robbing and assaulting an Asian man in Nad Al Hamr.

Police records showed that the gang robbed AED 125,000 and a mobile phone from the 50-year-old victim.

The victim said he was on his way to his vehicle after withdrawing cash from a bank when the gang assaulted him.

RELATED STORY: African gang jailed, fined Dh4 million for robbery

The robbers managed to steal his case containing Dh15,000 and Dh110,000 he withdrew.

The victim called the cops which prompted them to launch a probe.

READ ON: African salesman jailed for entry permit scam, slapped with AED150,000 fine for forgery

Police reviewed security footage and nabbed the suspects after they lined up several people for the victim to recognize the perpetrators.

The suspects who admitted the robbery were referred to public prosecution. (RA)