PH logs 8,346 new COVID-19 infections

Staff Report

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 8,346 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 1,054,983.

The new tally brought the active cases in the country to 71,472.

The DOH listed 9,072 recoveries raising the total recoveries to 966,080.

The death toll increased to 17,431 after 77 new fatalities were recorded.

DOH said that 32 recoveries were reclassified as deaths following validation.

Seven laboratories failed to submit their data to DOH.

OCTA Research said the daily average cases in Metro Manila will decrease to 3,000 in the next few weeks if the reproduction rate of 0.85 will be maintained in the capital region. (RA)

