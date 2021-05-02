NHCP debunks claim that Lapulapu was Tausug

Lapulapu was the chieftain of Mactan, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) reiterated in its statement on claims that the local hero hailed from Mindanao.

The NHCP made the statement following a debate stirred by the claim of Senator Bong Go about the origin of the native chieftain.

According to NHCP Chairman Dr. Rene P. Escalante, all information NHCP has about Lapulapu or Çilapulapu came from the accounts of Antonio Pigaffeta, the Venetian who wrote the chronicle ‘The First Circumnavigation of the Globe.’

RELATED STORY: Robin Padilla defends Bong Go’s speech claiming Lapu-lapu came from Sulu

“The NHCP seeks to clarify that as if this date, we do not have any credible eyewitness account or any form of document that may be considered as a primary source that could shed the light on Lapulapu’s birthplace, parents, and other details of his personal life,” the statement read.

Escalante noted that it was Pigafetta , the chronicler of Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition, himself who mentioned that during the Battle of Mactan (27, April 1521) that Lapulapu was the chieftain of Mactan.

“NHCP considers all popular accounts and stories outside of these historical sources as speculative and folkloric and should not be regarded as established facts of history,” Escalante furthered.

Bong Go has since apologized for wrongly claiming that Lapulapu as Tausug that was sent to monitor the presence of foreigners on Mactan Island during the quincentennial celebration of the Battle of Mactan.

Several historians have slammed Go’s speech which went against the historical records on the historic battle.

The historians have urged the National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) to issue an official statement regarding the origin of Lapulapu.

READ ON: Bong Go apologizes for claiming Lapulapu came from Sulu

In its website, NQC described Lapulapu as the ruler of Mactan who defied the foreigners and Rajah Humabon.

On the early morning of April 27, 1521, a combined fleet of Magellan and Humabon anchored near the Mactan shore. Magellan and his sixty men went ashore demanding Lapulapu warrior’s surrender to be spared from getting lanced.

The local warriors replied that they too had lances made of wood hardened with fire and could likewise wound their enemy.

Magellan ordered his men to set fire to two huts near the beach causing the Mactan warriors to redeploy. Four dozens of his men moved ashore leaving dozens others to guard their boats. The warriors of Mactan charged forward and around the Spaniards. The battle led to the death of Magellan and eight of his men. (RA)