Metro Manila mayors plan to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination in June

Metro Manila mayors want to start the mass vaccination of residents of Metro Manila against COVID-19 once the bulk of the supplies gets delivered in June, according to Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Olivarez said mass vaccination in areas with high rates of infection like Metro Manila is needed to achieve herd immunity.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. earlier said the government is targeting to achieve herd immunity in areas with a high attack rate like Metro Manila, by October or November.

RELATED STORY: PH vaccinates 5,000 OFWs, essential workers on Labor Day

“Sa pagpupulong namin, itong dadating na June na dadating ‘yung supply natin, ito po ang target natin, ang buong National Capital Region ay magkakaroon ng mass inoculation,” Olivarez, who also chairs the Metro Manila Council (MMC) bared.

He noted that inoculation of medical professionals led to the rise in vaccine confidence across National Capital Region.

“Gumanda ‘yung ating acceptance ng ating constituents, yung kanilang kumpiyansa dito sa vaccines gumanda ‘yan,” he said.

READ ON: ‘Take it from us’: Vaccinated OFWs speak

The Philippines is currently inoculating people who belong to the top three priority groups including the health workers, senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, health secretary Francisco Duque III said the vaccination of A4 groups or overseas Filipino workers and economic frontliners will begin by May or June. (TDT)

