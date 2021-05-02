Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Flowers sold as grand wedding cancelled due to COVID-19

Thousands worth of flowers were sold after an extravagant wedding was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a GMA News report, the scheduled wedding was postponed after one of its attendees tested positive for the virus.

Event stylist Cherry Jane Gacutan said that the flowers cost Php30,000. After finding out that the wedding was cancelled she decided to sell the flowers fo other stylists.

Gacutan said this is not the first time a wedding got cancelled due to COVID-19.

Event organizer Rhyne Mendoza said that their industry has been severely affected due to the pandemic.

