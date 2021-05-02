Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police warn motorists vs roadside parking for prayers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai Police reminded the motorists to avoid parking on roadsides to perform the late-night Tahajjud prayers.

According to Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, the authority had noticed several drivers performing prayers on the roadside and on streets near mosques.

The official advised drivers to do the late night prayer in designated areas or safer places.

RELATED STORY: RTA to distribute Iftar meals, hold activities in celebration of Ramadan

Al Mazrouei furthered that this practice endangers lives not just the motorists but also his fellow drivers as it could potentially lead to road accidents and mishaps.

Meanwhile, he also urged motorists to drive with caution and to reduce the speed of their vehicles near mosques.

He added that parking vehicles recklessly in non-parking areas or on sidewalks is a clear violation of traffic laws.

READ ON: Watch your health this Ramadan

He furthered that police patrols were dispatched to provide all means of comfort to people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Police patrols are responsible for maintaining traffic flow, easing traffic congestions, and ensuring the smooth process of entry and exit of worshippers inside the mosques.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipino netizens amazed with Miss Universe Singapore’s Philippine origins

3 mins ago

Rabiya Mateo: Pangako, ilalaban ko talaga itong Miss Universe

39 mins ago

Metro Manila mayors plan to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination in June

46 mins ago

“Professing to be wise but you are a fool”: Padilla blasts netizen’s comment on his Lapu-Lapu remark

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button