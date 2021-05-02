Dubai Police warn motorists vs roadside parking for prayers

Dubai Police reminded the motorists to avoid parking on roadsides to perform the late-night Tahajjud prayers.

According to Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, the authority had noticed several drivers performing prayers on the roadside and on streets near mosques.

The official advised drivers to do the late night prayer in designated areas or safer places.

Al Mazrouei furthered that this practice endangers lives not just the motorists but also his fellow drivers as it could potentially lead to road accidents and mishaps.

Meanwhile, he also urged motorists to drive with caution and to reduce the speed of their vehicles near mosques.

He added that parking vehicles recklessly in non-parking areas or on sidewalks is a clear violation of traffic laws.

He furthered that police patrols were dispatched to provide all means of comfort to people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Police patrols are responsible for maintaining traffic flow, easing traffic congestions, and ensuring the smooth process of entry and exit of worshippers inside the mosques.