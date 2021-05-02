Charity auction on car plates, mobile numbers raise over AED 50 million for ‘100 Million Meals’

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) raised AED50,450,000 for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign through a numbers charity auction today. AED 48,500,000 was raised through auctioning single-and double-digit car plates and exclusive mobile numbers, and AED 1,950,000 through direct donations from the attendance.

Organised in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Etisalat, and Emirates Auction, ‘The Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction sold four special car plate numbers, including the prestigious AA9, and five exclusive mobile numbers. Proceeds will go towards providing food aid for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Most Noble Numbers charity auction coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year. It reminds us of the values of giving and humanitarian aide that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled in the UAE’s culture, making it an exemplary nation in charity and humanitarian work without discrimination of race, religion, or geographic location.

Organized under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the auction saw the attendance of His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA and. Abdullah Salem Al Mana, General Manager, Etisalat in addition to several philanthropists, high-profile personalities, and businessmen to support ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign’s aid efforts.

RELATED STORY: UAE raises AED 36.6 million for ‘100 Million Meals’ in one night through Charity Art Auction

The auction aims to support the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign’s efforts to establish solidarity with those in need and help fight world hunger and malnutrition.

Up for bidding were single-digit car plates, such as AA9, and double-digit car plates including U31, T38, and E51.

The charity auction also featured a set of special mobile numbers: 056 999 9999, 056 999 9993, 054 999 9993, 056 555 5556, 054 5555558 After a fierce bidding competition among attendees, the special single-digit car plate number AA9 was sold off for AED 38,000,000.

The remaining two-digit special car plate numbers respectively raised – AED 2,600,000 from the sale of U31, AED 1,800,000 from the sale of T38, and AED 2,450,000 from the sale of E51.

For mobile numbers – 056 999 9999 was sold for AED 3,000,000, 056 999 9993 for AED 150,000, 054 999 9993 for AED 100,000, 054 5555558 for AED 130,000 and 056 555 5556 for AED 260,000.

The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ is the second charity auction that MBRGI holds to raise funds for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign. The charity art auction, which displayed rare and valuable masterpieces from world-renowned contemporary artists, raised AED36.6 million on Saturday April 24.

Although ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign reached its target, raising AED100 million from 185,000 donors in just 10 days, the mission of giving continues.

The charity auctions were additional platforms to the four main donation channels available. Companies and the public can still donate through the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; by making a bank transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); by sending “Meal” on SMS to the specified UAE numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website; or by contacting the campaign’s call center on the toll-free number 8004999.

READ ON: UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ reaches target within 10 days

Distribution of food parcels to the target groups of low-income families, orphans, widows, refugees, displaced persons, and camp residents are underway in several countries including Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Ghana, Angola and Uganda. MBRGI is collaborating with regional and local partners to ensure swift and efficient food distribution to people in need in beneficiary countries.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign continues to accept donations to provide food parcels for disadvantaged communities in 30 counties across the world. It is an expansion of the locally-held ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign that was launched last Ramadan to provide food support to empower COVID-19-hit groups across the UAE.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign falls under the Humanitarian Aid and Relief pillar, one of the five pillars that classifies MBRGI’s work, which is devoted to supporting and empowering vulnerable and disadvantaged communities around the world, regardless of race, religion, or geographical region.

The campaign is carried out by the MBRGI, in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in the 30 beneficiary countries.