Baby starved for 2 days, found lying next to his dead mom in India

An 18-month-old baby who was found lying next to his mother’s dead body was rescued by police inside their home in Maharashtra, India.

The police broke out to their home on Monday after the landlord call the police due to the stench coming out from the house.

The baby was believed to be starving for two days after her mother died on Saturday.

According to a report from NDTV, no one reached out to the family due to fears of contracting COVID-19.

The mother was suspected to have died last Saturday.

The baby was fed by the authorities and was later rushed to a doctor.

According to Rekha Waze, the baby was miraculously fine except for some fever.

“He told us to feed him well, the rest is fine. After feeding the baby biscuit with water, we took the child to the government hospital for a corona test,” she said.

COVID-19 test results done on the baby turned negative and currently under hospital care.

Meanwhile, authorities are waiting for the autopsy report on the nature of the mother’s death.

It is yet to be known if she contracted the virus. (RA)