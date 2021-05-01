Robin Padilla defends Bong Go’s speech claiming Lapu-lapu came from Sulu

Actor Robin Padilla defended Senator Bong Go who wrongly claimed that Lapu Lapu came from Sulu.

Padilla said we can have different points of view on the origin of Lapu Lapu since no one had an eyewitness account of the local hero.

“Walang pwedeng magsabi may mali dahil wala namang… meron bang video? Wala namang video di ba,” Padilla asked.

“Ang tanging makakapagpatunay diyan kung mayroon isang time traveler doon, na-video niya at na-interview niya ang mga tao,” he furthered.

He claimed that Spain would not admit that Moro killed Ferdinand Magellan.

“Kung ikaw ay dumating sa bansang ito… kinikilala mo Spain si Magellan na hero, papayag ka ba na ang pumatay kay Magellan, Muslim?” he further asked.

Senator Bong Go has apologized for claiming that Mactan hero Lapulapu came from Sulu.

Go explained that he based his claim on Abraham Ibarani-Idjirani, who is a spokesperson of the defunct Sultanate of Sulu.

Meanwhile, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines said there is no credible eyewitness account or documents that can be considered as a primary source of information about the birthplace and personal life of Lapu Lapu.

“What we know about him are based on the accounts of the survivors of the first circumnavigation of the world, especially Antonio Pigafetta … who mentioned that during the Battle of Mactan, Lapu-Lapu was the chieftain of Mactan,” NHCP said.

NHCP furthered that it considers all popular accounts and stories outside of these historical sources as speculative and folkloric and should not be regarded as established facts of history. (RA)