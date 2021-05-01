PH logs 9,226 new COVID-19 infections

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 9,226 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 1,046,653.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The new tally brought the active cases in the country to 72,248.

The DOH also announced 10,809 recoveries raising the total recoveries to 957,051.

The death toll increased to 17,354 after 120 new fatalities were recorded.

DOH noted that 54 recoveries were reclassified as deaths following validation. (RA)