Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH logs 9,226 new COVID-19 infections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 9,226 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 1,046,653.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

RELATED STORY: Reopening of indoor dining, salons to bring 300,000 workers back to work – DTI

The new tally brought the active cases in the country to 72,248.

The DOH also announced 10,809 recoveries raising the total recoveries to 957,051.

READ ON: Over 460K displaced tourism workers receive one-time 5K cash aid

The death toll increased to 17,354 after 120 new fatalities were recorded.

DOH noted that 54 recoveries were reclassified as deaths following validation. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Disney to launch themed cruise liner ‘Disney Wish’

7 hours ago

Dubai authorities ban E-scooters in public parks

7 hours ago

LOOK: Hundreds queue for free food at Tunasan community pantry this Labor Day

9 hours ago

Robin Padilla defends Bong Go’s speech claiming Lapu-lapu came from Sulu

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button