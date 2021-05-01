Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Hundreds queue for free food at Tunasan community pantry this Labor Day

Hundreds of Filipinos lined up on the morning of May 1 in front of St. Peregrine Laziosi Parish and Diocesan Shrine, Tunasan with the hopes of getting some food for their family this Labor Day.

Photos from Feed it Forward PH show over 700 people receiving free food from the Labor Day Community Pantry that came from the joint efforts of the parish community, private sector, government officials and the PNP Muntinlupa Substation 1 officers.

Community pantries have been showcasing the spirit of bayanihan among Filipinos in the midst of the pandemic, with well-to-do individuals providing free food within a space where Filipinos can get their food for the day.

The concept originated with a humble stall in Maginhawa, which was spearheaded by Ana Patricia ‘Patreng’ Non.

