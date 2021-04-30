Latest News

UAE records 1,974 new COVID-19 infections, 1,836 recoveries

Staff Report

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 1,974 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 520,236.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

An additional 1,836 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to 500,779.

Meanwhile, three new deaths due to COVID-19 complications have also been recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,587.

The Ministry calls on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

Over the past 24 hours, 204,093 additional COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the seven emirates.

