Nadine Lustre spotted in New York Times Square billboard

Actress Nadine Lustre has made it to New York City’s Time Square billboard.

Lustre shared a photo of her huge billboard in Times Square with her face.

Lustre was among chosen to be part of Spotify’s EQUAL Music Program.

 

The international campaign aims to “foster equity for women in audio”. Some 35 female artists were chosen to receive playlist support, marketing, among others.

EQUAL Philippines features Lustre on the cover on Spotify. Other performers included are Moira, Morissette, Sarah Geronimo, Regine Velasquez, KZ Tandingan and Elha Nympha.

Lustre launched her album ‘Wildest Dreams’ in October last year.

