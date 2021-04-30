LOOK: Filipino store brings sorbetes, binatog in New York City!

A Filipino pop-up store continues to take Filipino street food in the global spotlight. This time, with more Filipino comfort foods to offer in New York city.

So Sarap NYC, deemed as the first Filipino pop-up store in Big Apple, opened last August 2020, selling penoy, taho, Pinoy barbecue, ice candies and fishball in the streets of Manhattan, Bronx and Brooklyn.

Recently, the store posted a video on its Facebook page where a man is seen pushing a yellow ice cream cart at Times Square which is similar to the ones seen in the Philippines.

According to the owner of the pop-up store VJ Navarro, they will bring the iconic sorbetes a.k.a dirty ice cream along with Pinoy comfort foods binatog and mangga with bagoong.

He said they wanted to showcase the famous Pinoy sorbetes or dirty ice cream on Philippines’ Independence Day to remind overseas Filipinos of their childhood.

“Lumaki po ako sa Pilipinas kung saan palagi po kaming nililibre ng lolo namin ng dirty ice cream kapag may dumadaan sa aming kalye. Naalala ko po ’yung sarap ng ice cream habang nage-enjoy kasama ang buong pamilya,” Navarro told GMA News.