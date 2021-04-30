Cruise ships may resume sailing by July; crew, passengers must be fully vaccinated — CDC

Cruise ships in the United States may resume sailing from mid-July, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced.

CDC informed cruise ship operators that they may start sailing again provided that 98 percent of their crew and 95 percent of their passengers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If the ship were able to prove that it passed the threshold it will be able to skip simulated voyages and move directly to open water sailing.

The CDC had asked cruise lines to submit their plans “as soon as possible to maintain the timeline of passenger voyages by mid-July.”

“Ships may now bypass simulated voyages and move directly to open water sailing with passengers if a ship attests that 98 percent of its crew and 95 percent of its passengers are fully vaccinated,” the CDC announced.

The multibillion-dollar industry is severely battered by the COVID-19 pandemic which suffered $48.3 billion losses, according to consulting firm Protourisme.

Earlier this month, at least 1,000 repatriated Filipino seafarers aboard the MV Norwegian Encore ship arrived in Manila port.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has so far repatriated over 300,000 overseas Filipino workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of this number, 30 percent or around 95,000 OFWs were Filipino seafarers.

The company of the seafarers vowed to recruit them again in November.