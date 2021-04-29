UAE eyes sending 500,000 doses of Sinopharm to Philippines – Galvez

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the United Arab Emirates intends to send 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to the Philippines.

“I believe ‘yung UAE, they have the intention of donating 500,000 na Sinopharm,” Galvez said on a Wednesday briefing in Malacañang.

He also said the Philippines received one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by another Chinese drug manufacturer Sinovac.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), China-state owned Sinopharm has yet to apply Emergency Use Application for its COVID-19 jabs in the country.

Sinopharm vaccine has an 86 percent efficacy based on clinical trials done in the UAE.