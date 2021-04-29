Latest News

Philippines to begin mass vaccination by August or September

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

PNA

The Philippines’ mass vaccination program against COVID-19 may begin in August or September, according to National Task Force chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Galvez said the Philippines will receive 20-25 million doses of COVID-19 shots by the third quarter of 2021 which will be sufficient to cover its general adult population.

“Iyong ating tinatawag na other target adult population o ‘yong general populace, baka mag-start po tayo [ng pagbabakuna] nang August o September,” he said in a press briefing.

“We are targeting na magkaroon tayo ng daily jabs na 500,000. Then later on, we are targeting 2M to 3M per week,” he added.

The country’s vaccination drive currently covers the priority groups such as health workers, the elderly, and people with underlying illness or comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the inoculation of economic frontliners and indigents will begin in June.

So far, the Philippines has administered 1.8 million doses out of 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available.

“Pipilitin po natin na ‘yong 2 million marker, matapos po natin ngayong buwan,” Galvez.

He said 9-10 million doses of COVID-19 jabs is expected to arrive in the country by June.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE announces 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 1,803 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

4 hours ago

UAE scoops Guinness World Records for giant flag made with mosaic

5 hours ago

Palace defends Duterte’s ‘utang na loob’ with China remarks

5 hours ago

Demand for Dubai-bound jets increases to escape Indian COVID-19 crisis

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button