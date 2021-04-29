Duterte on 1 million COVID-19 cases: ‘It does not really surprise me’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he was not surprised that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines passed the million mark.

“We have breached the million mark, and it does not really surprise me,” Duterte said in his Talk to the Nation Address.

“Maraming ayaw na magka-COVID, namatay. Wala tayong magawa dyan. Swerte na natin ‘yan’,” he added.

On Monday, April 26, COVID-19 cases in the country reached the one million mark after the health department recorded 11,333 additional cases.

He noted that there will always be a rise in COVID-19 cases until everyone is vaccinated against the virus.

Duterte said the government had to protect others from getting sick that’s why COVID-19 protocols have to be put in place.

“When there is a national health emergency, with that comes also the power of the state to control whatever there is to control,” he said.

Duterte furthered that police power can be exercised to control crime, to promote the public interest, to promote public health.

“Kasali yan sa power ng President,” he said.

Meanwhile, Duterte announced that Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal and Cavite will remain under MECQ until May 14.