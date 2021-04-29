Duterte calls China a ‘good friend’ amid West Philippine Sea incursions

Despite China’s illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea, President Rodrigo Duterte refused to criticize China in his latest Talk to the Nation Address. Instead, he called China a ‘good friend’.

Duterte said that the Philippines has a huge debt of gratitude to China for its donation of Sinovac vaccines.

“Sabi ko, I am stating for the record, we don’t want war with China. China is a good friend, mayroon tayong utang na loob na marami, pati na yung bakuna natin. So China, let it be known China is a good friend and we don’t want trouble with them especially with war,” Duterte said.

The President further said authorities will observe first China’s actions within the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

“But there are things that are not subject to compromise kagaya yung ginawang pag-atras-atras. Mahirap po yan, sana they will understand but I have the interest of my country to protect. It might not be an armed might but it is a claim of sovereignty which I cannot, ‘yan nandyan na ‘yon,” Duterte said.

“Tignan natin kung anong gawain natin at ginawa nila. Let us compare it to evolving na nangyayari pa. Now, let’s see what happens. China must understand that if need be, we will be. I don’t know what will happen next,” he added.

The President also slammed the United States and called them ‘all talk’ when it comes to the South China Sea dispute.

“Ako sabihin ko China, you know China… We can always call Americans but in so many instances puro salita lang that could have been a moment to show the world that they are with us by sending their superior ships. Bakit hindi nila ginawa?” he said.