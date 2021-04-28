TikTok creator faces 6 month jail, Dh5,000 fine for fake gunshot, screaming video

A TikTok creator who is also working as a waiter in Dubai has been sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of Dh5,000 for adding a gunshot sound on his video.

The video according to a report on Khaleej Times, threatens public order.

Based on the Emarat Al Youm, the Electronic Evidence Department at Dubai Police, the sound effects in the video were not related to the location. The creator decided to add it after the video which is considered a violation of public order.

The accused admitted that he had made the clip himself in a car park in Dubai. He said that he added gunshots and screaming in the clip.

He also intentionally shook the camera to add an impression that he was fleeing from the scene.

The sound effects were recorded and apparently taken from a movie. The Tiktok creator said that he fabricated the clip to gain more viewers and followers. (TDT)