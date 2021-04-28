Latest News

Palace: Delivery of 15,000 doses of Sputnik V delayed to May

Malacanang confirmed that the arrival of 15,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will be postponed to May.

“We confirm that logistical challenges resulted in the delay of the arrival of 15,000 trial orders of Sputnik V,” the Palace said in a statement.

The initial batch of vaccines from Russia was set to arrive on Wednesday night.

“Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez has taken steps to address these challenges and aims to receive the initial order of the Russian in the month of May instead,” the Palace added.

Sputnik V is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be developed in 2020 from Gamaleya Institute. Sputnik V is taken in two doses, and has a 91.6% efficacy rate.

Results from a peer-reviewed late-stage trial in The Lancet medical journal showed too that it is completely protective against severe forms of COVID-19.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez said that most of the country’s supply of vaccines until June would be from China’s Sinovac at 4.5 million and Russia at 4 million doses.

Galvez said that they are also negotiating for 20 million doses of the Russian-made jab.

The Department of Health however said that not all local government units will have the Sputnik V vaccines due to stringent handling requirements.

