Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kid shot and killed in his own birthday party

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 seconds ago

A three-year-old kid was shot dead at his own birthday party in Florida, United States.

In a report on AFP, Elijah LaFrance was likely struck by a stray bullet in a Miami suburb Saturday evening.

“Unknown subjects armed with various semi-automatic weapons, to include rifles, arrived on the scene and began discharging the firearms towards the residence,” the police said.

RELATED STORY: Father googled ‘how to know if baby is dead’ after raping 10-month old daughter

The boy was likely hit when his family was cleaning the yard after his party.

Police said that the kid was brought to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Authorities were offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case.

Elijah, was celebrating his birthday with another child. The children were seen playing in a pool filled with balloons.

READ ON: WATCH: Netizens outraged after mother throws own children from bridge towards Tigris River

Officers arrived on the scene after being alerted by the ShotSpotter system.

Police said that a 21-year-old woman was also shot in the incident.

“I am completely devastated, I’m disgusted,” said Miami-Dade County Police Department Chief Alfredo Ramirez III said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH: Travel ban in India covers returning Overseas Filipinos

7 mins ago

Filipina scientist granted knighthood in The Netherlands

18 mins ago

LOOK: 3D-printed replica of Michelangelo’s “David” at centrepiece of Italy’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

28 mins ago
Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri Official Spokesperson of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority NCEMA

UAE ranks first in Arab region, 8th worldwide in COVID-19 resilience rankings

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button