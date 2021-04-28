Kid shot and killed in his own birthday party

A three-year-old kid was shot dead at his own birthday party in Florida, United States.

In a report on AFP, Elijah LaFrance was likely struck by a stray bullet in a Miami suburb Saturday evening.

“Unknown subjects armed with various semi-automatic weapons, to include rifles, arrived on the scene and began discharging the firearms towards the residence,” the police said.

The boy was likely hit when his family was cleaning the yard after his party.

Police said that the kid was brought to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Authorities were offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case.

Elijah, was celebrating his birthday with another child. The children were seen playing in a pool filled with balloons.

Officers arrived on the scene after being alerted by the ShotSpotter system.

Police said that a 21-year-old woman was also shot in the incident.

“I am completely devastated, I’m disgusted,” said Miami-Dade County Police Department Chief Alfredo Ramirez III said. (TDT)