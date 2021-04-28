Filipina scientist granted knighthood in The Netherlands

A Filipina scientist received knighthood in the Order of Orange-Nassau for her works in agriculture and “tireless dedication in promoting The Netherlands relations with the Philippines.”

Dr. Mary Ann Sayoc received the award from Ambassador of the Netherlands to the Philippines Saskia de Lang last Monday.

“I am very proud to announce that it has pleased His Majesty King Willem Alexander to award a Knighthood on a leading personality of the Dutch Filipino community. It is a recognition of exceptional merit to The Netherlands,” de Lang said in a news release.

The Order of Orange-Nassau is awarded to individuals for longstanding meritorious service to society, the statement read.

De Lang said the Philippines and The Netherlands have developed strong ties in the agri-food sector in the areas of trade, investments, agricultural technology and knowledge transfer.

Dr. Sayoc serves as the public affairs head for the East-West Seed Group (EWS), a Philippine vegetable seed company founded by Dutch seedsman Simon Groot with Filipino seed trader Benito Domingo in 1982.

Sayoc, in her various capacities, has significantly contributed in realizing efforts aimed at transforming Philippine agriculture and boosting productivity of local farmers.

She also chairs the Philippine Seed Industry Association and was instrumental in the involvement of Dutch expertise in the scoping mission on establishing the National Seed Technology Park, the first step for the planned multi-year collaboration between the Philippines and the Netherlands on horticulture development.

Sayoc is also a board member of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (DCCP) since 2014, together with a number of Dutch-Filipino companies. (RA)