PH records 7,204 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines has recorded new COVID-19 cases fewer than 10,000 in the last 9 days.

The country logged 7,204 new COVID-19 cases a day after the country’s total went past the 1 million mark, the health department announced on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the overall tally to 1,013,618 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some 71,765 cases on the other hand are considered active.

The DOH said that the relatively low number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday is due to the failure of 22 testing laboratories to submit data last Sunday.

63 more COVID-related fatalities were recorded, bringing the death toll to 10,916.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 10,109 to 925,027.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque urged everyone to look at the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in a different angle and lens.

Duque said that a million COVID-19 cases in the country would also mean a million recoveries from the disease.

“The one million cases can be viewed also from a different angle that this will sooner or later will bring in a million recoveries,” he said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

“We need to look at a more optimistic lens of getting a high recovery rate of more than 90%,” Duque added.

The health chief also admitted that there are still a lot of ways to improve the government’s handling of the pandemic response.

“We need to focus as a nation how we can further improve our pandemic response, there are always ways to do things better. I’m not saying we are successful. There are opportunities which we grab each time to do things better,” he said. (TDT)