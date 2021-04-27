Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Jolo Revilla blames intern for praising Ferdinand Magellan instead of Lapu Lapu

Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla has apologized for the wrong Facebook post on the 500th anniversary of Lapu Lapu’s victory in Mactan.

Revilla previously greeted Ferdinand Magellan instead of the local hero Lapu Lapu.

I apologize for the earlier confusing post on our celebration of Lapu-lapu’s victory in Mactan 500 years ago.

“An intern in our social media team posted the caption to our meme without first clearing it,” Revilla said.

He also apologized to the Cebuanos and Filipinos for the mistake.

“Again, my sincerest apologies to our Cebuano kababayans and to all Filipinos,” Revilla added.

Lapu-Lapu and warriors of Mactan island on April 27, 1521 defeated western firepower and Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who began the supposed first trip around the globe.

President Rodrigo Duterte said that Mactan warriors “never cowered against the might of the enemy and they bled in defense of their homeland”.

“Today, we remember their gallantry by honoring the worthy heirs of Lapu-Lapu’s legacy: our medical and essential frontliners, who in face of danger caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to risk their lives, their own lives to ensure for the safety of their fellow Filipinos,” Duterte said in a speech. (TDT)

