Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Five dead in Abu Dhabi vehicle blaze

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Five individuals died from a multiple vehicle collision that took place at Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi today, April 27.

Abu Dhabi Police reports that an Emirati, an Arab woman, and three Asians died after both vehicles went ablaze.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police releases shocking video of car losing control on slippery roads during rain

Authorities state that one of the vehicles entered the road without checking for other vehicles, which lead to a deadly collision.

The Abu Dhabi Police immediately dispatched ambulances, specialized police patrols, and civil defense teams on site.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi Police nab 3 men after dangerous road stunt

Officials warn the public to always check and drive carefully at junctions to make sure that they can enter the road and steer clear of accidents.

They also advised motorists to avoid distractions while driving and urged drivers not to drive if they are tired.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jolo Revilla blames intern for praising Ferdinand Magellan instead of Lapu Lapu

1 min ago

Duterte is my modern-day Lapu-Lapu – Roque

13 mins ago

LOOK: ‘Takeaway’ community pantry opens in Manila

16 mins ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,094 new cases, total now at 514,591

34 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button