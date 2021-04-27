BREAKING: Five dead in Abu Dhabi vehicle blaze

Five individuals died from a multiple vehicle collision that took place at Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi today, April 27.

Abu Dhabi Police reports that an Emirati, an Arab woman, and three Asians died after both vehicles went ablaze.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police releases shocking video of car losing control on slippery roads during rain

Authorities state that one of the vehicles entered the road without checking for other vehicles, which lead to a deadly collision.

The Abu Dhabi Police immediately dispatched ambulances, specialized police patrols, and civil defense teams on site.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi Police nab 3 men after dangerous road stunt

Officials warn the public to always check and drive carefully at junctions to make sure that they can enter the road and steer clear of accidents.

They also advised motorists to avoid distractions while driving and urged drivers not to drive if they are tired.