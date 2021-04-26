StayStrongIndia : UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with India’s fight against COVID-19

The cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India to contain the spread of the COVID-19, is widely seen as a model for constructive cooperation and global synergy in fighting the pandemic and mitigating its humanitarian impacts.

The UAE landmarks lit up with the colours of the Indian flag on April 25, in full solidarity with India, as the country grapples with a growing Covid-19 crisis and increasing numbers of fatalities.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in the ability of the Republic of India to overcome the challenging circumstances triggered by the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, reiterating the UAE’s full support for and solidarity with the friendly country amidst the challenging health situation it is reeling under.

This came in a phone call made by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, wherein His Highness said that the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with the Republic of India in these challenging circumstances and support the Indian government in all measures it takes to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed UAE’s keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India to weather these tough times.

His Highness extended sincere condolences to Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India.

Cooperation between the two nations over the COVID-19 pandemic took various forms and manifested itself in facilitating repatriation flights during the onset of the health crisis; knowledge transfer; provision of medical aid and supplies; exchange of expertise; and application of advanced screening techniques for detection of active virus infections.

The UAE and India boast longstanding strategic relations that started in 1972 with the initiation of diplomatic relations between the two nations that grew into fruitful cooperation based on mutual trust and common interest across all fronts. These privileged relations fructified into the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in 2017.