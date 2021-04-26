Latest News

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines to arrive in PH on April 28

Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP

The delivery of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 to the Philippines has been pushed back to April 28.

The National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 said that logistical reasons caused the delay.

Apart from the 15,000 doses arriving on the 28th, the NTF said some 480,000 more would arrive the following day.

Sputnik V is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be developed in 2020 from Gamaleya Institute.

Sputnik V is taken in two doses and has a 91.6% efficacy rate. Results from a peer-reviewed late-stage trial in The Lancet medical journal showed that it is completely protective against severe forms of COVID-19.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez said that most of the country’s supply of vaccines until June would be from China’s Sinovac at 4.5 million and Russia at 4 million doses.

Galvez said that they are also negotiating for 20 million doses of the Russian-made jab.

The Department of Health however said that not all local government units will have the Sputnik V vaccines due to stringent handling requirements.

