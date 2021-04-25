UAE reminds public to donate food through proper channels

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior issued a reminder for the public to course their donations for the Ramadan period through online channels.

The announcement reiterated that it’s prohibited to give food to the public, as part of the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Meals for fasting people should be donated online, it is prohibited to serve or distribute meals except by the relevant authorities,” read the MoI’s statement on Twitter.

Earlier, the Dubai Police alone nabbed over 100 beggars on the streets during the first two weeks of Ramadan.

Authorities remind the public that begging is an illegal practice and that some of these individuals who ask for alms may scam others for their own benefit during the holy month.