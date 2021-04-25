New version of Pfizer COVID-19 vax to become easier to ship, store – CEO

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that they are developing a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine that can be stored in a normal freezer and comes diluted and ready for use.

Despite being one of the most in-demand vaccines in Western and developed countries, its distribution remains a challenge given its storage requirement.

However, Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla told AFP that the new version is in the works adding that he is hopeful the vaccine will also prove effective on emerging virus variants.

“We are also working with a new formulation which is much improved, that will be ready to use: that means you don’t need to dilute the vaccine, it will come diluted,” he bared.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine could be stored at minus 20 Celsius in a normal freezer for two weeks but Bourla thinks that could be prolonged.

The Pfizer chief said he is hopeful that its vaccines will be kept for two to three months in normal refrigeration and an additional three months in a freezer.

“And we are about to generate the data for another two weeks. So that this formulation can be stored, let’s say, a month in minus 20 if we get approval for that,” he explained.

“So a total of four-to-six months outside the minus 50 or 70… we believe we’ll be able to have it if we are successful in summer,” he said,

Bourla said the pharmaceutical giant is banking on its massive amounts of real world data from various countries reporting outbreaks of new COVID-19 variants.

He cited studies that showed that Pfizer vaccine is 97 percent against the UK variant while data from South Africa revealed that its 100 percent against the 501Y.V2 variant.

“We have data from South Africa, with the South African variant, and overall the efficacy was 100 percent. And also have data from Brazil. And it looks also this is very well controlled,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Pfizer has not yet compiled sufficient data on the efficiency of its vaccine against the so-called Indian variant, the new variant which has raised concerns that it could affect COVID-19 vaccination.

Bourla expressed confidence that mRNA technology, which the Pfizer dose is using, will be able to adapt to the new variants.

“It’s a tough target, but I am very comfortable that we should be able to do it. (RA)